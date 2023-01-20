Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 48,903 Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 48,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $80,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,690.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,822 shares of company stock worth $3,303,390. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Further Reading

