Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 997 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,349 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.09% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.15.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $156.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $570,100. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

