Jeremy Stoppelman Sells 50,000 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,066.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yelp alerts:

On Friday, January 13th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $1,440,500.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,428,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,432,500.00.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $29.23 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $39.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 497.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.