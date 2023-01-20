J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Sees Large Volume Increase

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 68,947 shares.The stock last traded at $152.95 and had previously closed at $154.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. CL King upped their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.47 and a 200 day moving average of $145.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $400.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.62 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Equities analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 113.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 44.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

