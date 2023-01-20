JMP Securities Downgrades Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to Market Perform

JMP Securities cut shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNAP. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Snap to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.88.

NYSE SNAP opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.99. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $41.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,746,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,746,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,689,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,399,869 shares of company stock valued at $11,244,971.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Snap by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after buying an additional 7,831,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Snap by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,492,000 after buying an additional 5,485,640 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after buying an additional 8,362,000 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

