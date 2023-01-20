John Bicket Sells 48,976 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 48,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $604,853.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,416.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Thursday, January 19th, John Bicket sold 18,447 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $228,373.86.

On Thursday, January 12th, John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $262,682.84.

On Tuesday, January 10th, John Bicket sold 23,877 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $273,391.65.

Samsara Price Performance

Samsara stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 4,795.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,237,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 1,211,763 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Samsara by 14.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 18.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 329,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 51,136 shares during the period. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.