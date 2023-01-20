John Bradley Schmieder Sells 1,571 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total transaction of $300,548.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Bradley Schmieder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

On Friday, November 11th, John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total transaction of $438,625.00.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $193.84 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $303.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -255.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.24. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $58.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -84.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth $14,758,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth $5,092,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 384.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 13.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 18.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.