John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) EVP Sells $498,189.50 in Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WLY opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $56.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 79.43%.

Separately, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth approximately $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth approximately $175,812,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth approximately $174,063,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth approximately $103,588,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth approximately $79,761,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.