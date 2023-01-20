JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Price Target to GBX 56

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 62 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.68) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Assura to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Assura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Assura Stock Performance

Shares of ARSSF opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Assura has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

