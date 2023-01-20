JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Price Target to 173.00

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 177.00 to 173.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SBBTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schibsted ASA from 280.00 to 275.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank cut Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.14.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

SBBTF stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

Featured Stories

