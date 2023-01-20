JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $245.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.43.

ResMed Stock Up 1.5 %

RMD stock opened at $229.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.12 and a 200-day moving average of $222.72. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,504,949.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,924,105.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,504,949.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,924,105.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $2,008,919.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,633,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,226 shares of company stock worth $12,439,247 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in ResMed by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

