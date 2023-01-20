Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Up 175.2% in December

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a growth of 175.2% from the December 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of KAOOY stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. KAO has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It operates through five segments: Hygiene and Living Care Business, Health and Beauty Care Business, Life Care Business, Cosmetics Business, and Chemical Business. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers laundry detergents; fabric treatments; kitchen, paper, and house cleaning products; sanitary napkins; and baby diapers.

