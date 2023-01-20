KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 182.4% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($72.83) to €68.00 ($73.91) in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €64.00 ($69.57) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €69.00 ($75.00) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €59.90 ($65.11) to €61.00 ($66.30) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

KBC Group Cuts Dividend

About KBC Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 12.14%. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

(Get Rating)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.