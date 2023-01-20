KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KBR has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $56.94.

Insider Transactions at KBR

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 394.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in KBR by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.