Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $76.32 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

