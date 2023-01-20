Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,918,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 577.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 36,327 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Macquarie started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

Insider Activity

Zscaler Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $110.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $290.47.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.