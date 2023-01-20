Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.01 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $180.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.38. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $204.29.

