Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $131.72 and a twelve month high of $169.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.60 and its 200 day moving average is $153.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

