Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,468 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,733 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,433 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,413 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $66.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.12 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUD. StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($58.70) to €52.00 ($56.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.