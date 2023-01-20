Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.78% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDRV opened at $36.87 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28.

