Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.83.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $145.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.48. The firm has a market cap of $180.58 billion, a PE ratio of 118.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

