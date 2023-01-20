Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Marriott International by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $161.03 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.57.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.