Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,662 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,352 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $59.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SHEL. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.69) to GBX 2,987 ($36.45) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.90) to GBX 2,922 ($35.66) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

