Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 487.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,933 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Increases Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.95%. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

