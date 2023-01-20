Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,410 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $81,253,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock valued at $244,263,484. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $54.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

