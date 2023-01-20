Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $36.30.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

