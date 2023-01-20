Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 17,011 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,011 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.66% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NXTG opened at $64.51 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $80.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.15.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

