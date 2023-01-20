Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,379,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,836,000 after acquiring an additional 31,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,255,320,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,869,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $889,126,000 after buying an additional 89,642 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,403,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,577,000 after buying an additional 58,756 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in ServiceNow by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,232,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $586,088,000 after buying an additional 122,013 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.77.

Shares of NOW opened at $428.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $621.41. The company has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a PE ratio of 432.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

