Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.58.

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $176.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

