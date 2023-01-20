Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €64.00 ($69.57) to €62.00 ($67.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kingspan Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €68.00 ($73.91) to €66.00 ($71.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €48.00 ($52.17) to €54.00 ($58.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

Shares of KGSPY opened at $61.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $114.51.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

