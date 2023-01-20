Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives $74.75 Average PT from Analysts

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on KGSPY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kingspan Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €68.00 ($73.91) to €66.00 ($71.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €83.00 ($90.22) to €73.00 ($79.35) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €90.00 ($97.83) to €83.00 ($90.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Trading Down 5.1 %

KGSPY opened at $61.40 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $114.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.74.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.