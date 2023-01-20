KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of KLA worth $57,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.94.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $402.10 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $428.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $389.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

