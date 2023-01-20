Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) CEO Krish S. Krishnan Sells 22,149 Shares

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 22,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $1,788,974.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,539 shares in the company, valued at $140,664,105.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Krystal Biotech Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.88.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
