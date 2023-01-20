Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Holdings Increased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 90.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.1% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 66,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $192.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.04 and a 200-day moving average of $172.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $214.00.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $425.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.04 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 97.14%.

In other news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,117,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lancaster Colony news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,117,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,686 shares of company stock worth $2,434,971. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

