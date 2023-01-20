LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) PT Lowered to €72.00

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €72.00 ($78.26) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LEGIF. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €118.00 ($128.26) to €91.00 ($98.91) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LEG Immobilien from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €92.00 ($100.00) to €87.00 ($94.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($80.43) to €62.00 ($67.39) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of LEG Immobilien from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEGIF opened at $79.65 on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $134.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.47.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

