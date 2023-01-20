Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 48,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,664,309 shares.The stock last traded at $16.05 and had previously closed at $16.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $70,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $191,808.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $70,550.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,703 shares of company stock worth $544,215. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $579,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,150,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $35,089,000 after buying an additional 50,239 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,825 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.