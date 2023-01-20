Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LSI. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.61. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Life Storage

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.