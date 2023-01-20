Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Increased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4,290.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phraction Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 12.1% during the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Linde by 0.7% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 65,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 15.8% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Linde by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

LIN stock opened at $324.54 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $347.60. The company has a market cap of $159.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC cut their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.69.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

