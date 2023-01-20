Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 64.63 ($0.79).

LLOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.78) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.67) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.71) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group to GBX 70 ($0.85) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

LLOY opened at GBX 49.20 ($0.60) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.67. The company has a market capitalization of £33.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 813.42. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 54.50 ($0.67).

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 146,866 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £66,089.70 ($80,646.37). In other news, insider Cathy Turner bought 424,113 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £199,333.11 ($243,237.47). Also, insider William Chalmers acquired 146,866 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £66,089.70 ($80,646.37).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

