Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.33.

LYG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.42 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,629,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,618,000 after buying an additional 5,838,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,183,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,595,000 after buying an additional 4,570,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,613,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,971,000 after buying an additional 1,119,332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,614,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,423,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 261,281 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

