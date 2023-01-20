Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Director Mark Joseph Nelson Sells 9,422 Shares

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) Director Mark Joseph Nelson sold 9,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $10,835.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,549.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Local Bounti Stock Down 12.2 %

Shares of LOCL opened at $0.90 on Friday. Local Bounti Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Local Bounti had a negative return on equity of 101.76% and a negative net margin of 857.87%. The business had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Local Bounti Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Local Bounti

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Local Bounti from $4.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Local Bounti by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 49.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Local Bounti during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

