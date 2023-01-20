Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LPENF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Loop Energy from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Loop Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Loop Energy alerts:

Loop Energy Stock Performance

OTC LPENF opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Loop Energy has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88.

About Loop Energy

Loop Energy Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies hydrogen fuel cells to vehicle and power generation system manufacturers worldwide. The company offers its fuel cell systems for the electrification of light commercial vehicles, transit buses, and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop Energy Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.