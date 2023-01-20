Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 999.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,548 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vistra worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $233,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 323,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,671.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $233,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 323,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,671.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.193 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -74.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

See Also

