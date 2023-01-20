Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of First American Financial worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 72.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

First American Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:FAF opened at $59.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.87. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $78.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.