Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,728 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in agilon health by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in agilon health by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in agilon health by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AGL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

agilon health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGL stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.15 and a beta of 0.80.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $694.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.24 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at agilon health

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $90,794.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,365.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $90,794.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,365.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $409,900.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $506,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,217 shares of company stock worth $638,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

