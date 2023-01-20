Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.57 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 331.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Zscaler by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Zscaler by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $290.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

