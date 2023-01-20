Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,275 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 48,377 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 704,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,243,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of -241.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

