Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 176.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Amdocs worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth $3,676,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Amdocs by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 95,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth $2,569,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DOX stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average is $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $72.63 and a 52-week high of $92.80.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.