Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 425.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after buying an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,445,000 after purchasing an additional 43,278 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,180,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,787,000 after purchasing an additional 116,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,094,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $702.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $675.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $641.70.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Equinix

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,812 shares of company stock worth $11,839,270. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.