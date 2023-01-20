Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,848 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,640,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,756,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,431,000 after purchasing an additional 161,627 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $65.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.87. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

